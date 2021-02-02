The city wants to hear your input on crime in the community

The City of Erie wants to hear the community’s input on crime.

The city is developing a Crime Reduction Strategy specifically for the east side from East 6th to East 26th Streets from Holland to Wayne.

It is asked that anyone who lives, works, or worships in the area fill out a survey online.

According to the city’s Byrne Criminal Justice Innovations Project Coordinator, they’re asking for brutally honest feedback so they know how to address what is happening in our community.

It is asked that the survey be completed by Feb. 5th. Click here to fill out the survey.