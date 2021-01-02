The civil unrest that took place in Erie during 2020

2020 was a year to embrace change and challenges. This remained true as the country faced civil unrest.

Here is a look back at what happened in the City of Erie in 2020.

Protests, riots, destruction, all while looking to unite and learn from the mistakes that officers and residents endured in 2020.

“I do not advise rioting, but please understand what else are these people supposed to do? They’re supposed to explain all across the United States Black Lives Matter and then that was circumvented,” said Dwane Brock, CEO of Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

On the night of May 30th 2020, thousands took to the streets of downtown Erie for what started off as a civil protest.

Then the night took a turn for the worse which led some people to riot. Twenty five people were either given a citation or were criminally charged as a result of this night.

One Erie Police Officer was investigated following video from that night.

“The day after the riot, I arrived at the police department and learned of the video on social media showing an officer encountering a protester. My immediate thought upon viewing the video was disgust,” said Chief Dan Spizarny from the Erie Police Department.

After the investigation, it was announced that the officer immediately expressed remorse.

The city stated that the officer utilized his foot to push a protester in order to get her to move which they said is an approved police procedure.

“It was a challenging year in a lot of ways, but I think it woke us up in a lot of ways and look at things we need to work on and continue to make happen. We are fully committed to that,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

One way that the city is looking to make the change is by growing the Police Athletic League and helping to better the relationship between the officers and children.

“It does give these kids a familiar face to go into the community, not even if something is wrong. Just when you are patrolling kids will come up to your car when they recognize you and just come up to you and start talking, and I think that is huge,” said Hayden Foltz from the Erie Police Department.

Since the night of the riots, all officers had to undergo sensitivity training. All officers on the streets also now have body cameras when working and there are also dash cameras on some of the cruisers.

One conversation that will continue this year is if a citizens review board should be created.