The community comes together to give back during Erie Gives Day

Nearly 400 non-profit organizations in the Erie area will be getting a major financial boost thanks to donations coming from Erie Gives Day. Organizers are hoping to break last year’s record of $4.5 million and so far they are at $4.1 million and there is still a couple more hours to go.

The Erie Community Demonstrates once again how generous it is during the 2019 Erie Gives campaign sponsored by the Erie Community Foundation. More than 380 non-profits will be getting some financial help through this campaign.

“So today is just a day that we get to capitalize on the generous donors of Erie and it helps us to push forward to serve more people everyday,” said Erin Leyden, the director of development for the Erie City Mission. So far, more than $180,000 was donated to the mission. Leyden says the money will go towards core programs like feeding the homeless, providing shelter and addiction recovery.

“I do know from hearing the testimonies of a lot of people that if the Erie City Mission wasn’t here,” Leyden said. “For some of them, it would mean their life. When it comes to addictions and what addictions are doing to our city.”

The organization Voices for Independence wasn’t in the top five of the organizations that had the most donation, but Dan Handon, the director of development for Voices says that every single dollar courts.

“The funds go directly to our home modification program,” Handon said. “We can go out and help those in our community that are in need of home modifications.”

By the end of the Erie Gives campaign, the president of the Erie Community Foundation says just in the first hour, nearly $800,000 was raised. That is more than what was raised during the entire Erie Gives in 2011 when it first started.