The company Agility is looking for those that can help with disaster relief for Hurricane Dorian

Efforts to help people that will be impacted by Hurricane Dorian are being made right here in Erie. The company Agility Business Process Solutions is looking for people that can help. “As a remote location we are bringing in Erie Residents to help provide services for those Florida residents and provide that relief,” said Agility’s human resources director Dayle Anderson.

Staff hired will first go through the training program. After that they would take calls and document the information to help the people of Florida. Ohran Manjic is the Operations Manager at Agility. He said he’s prepared to answer calls from those that will lose everything. “That’s what you have to expect,” said Manjic. He said that even if the situation isn’t relatable for everyone it’s important to be understanding. “The only thing we have to deal with here is snow but losing your home none of us have ever dealt with that,” said Manjic.

100 more employees are needed. To get involved you can call Dayle Anderson at 1-814-746-1706