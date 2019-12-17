The Count Me In Survey results are here to improve Eastside neighborhoods

The project “Count Me In” took a Survey of the lower East side which had more than a hundred questions. Sponsors are ready to offer solutions that can improve the quality of life in the neighborhoods. ServErie will start working the summer of 2020. “We’ll do a lot of restorative work we have already built one park and we will build two more,” said Executive Director Marcus Atkinson.

Lauren Brashear has lived on the East side for 4 years and had the chance to talk to her neighbors about concerns. “Most people talked about crime, drugs, not really having anything for the children to do,” she said.

The goal is to improve things like education, health, and transportation. Count Me In has the support of 30 community partner organizations.