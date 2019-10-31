The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time opens at the Erie Playhouse Nov. 1st

The Erie Playhouse’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is set to open tomorrow night.

The production centers around a 15-year-old boy named Christopher Boone, who see’s the world in an extraordinary way.

The show centers around the death of a dog, but soon the flood gates open and family secrets make their way out and change everything.

One cast member says they have been working closely with the autism society to give an authentic depiction of Christopher.

“We wanted to make sure we were being super respectful and giving an accurate portrayal of autism,” said Luke Bongiorno, plays Christopher Boone, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Among the cast members is JET 24’s Samiar Nefzi. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time opens this Friday, November 1st at 7:30 p.m.

There is an opening weekend deal where all tickets are just $17.