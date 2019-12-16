The danger of leaving pets in cars in extreme temperatures

We take steps to protect ourselves from the cold weather and pets need that same protection when it comes to leaving them in vehicles.

Just like with the summer heat, it is unsafe to leave animals in your vehicle during the winter season.

No matter the breed, leaving animals in cold cars for any length of time can expose the animal to frost bite and even a slight risk of death.

You should always leave your pets at home when temperatures are a concern.

However, if you must leave an animal in your vehicle, try to have someone in the car with them so you can leave your car running.

“A lot of people have the misconception that dogs have fur so they’re going to stay warm, but that’s not the case. You wake up in the morning and you go to your car first thing and it’s freezing cold. Now, imagine leaving your animal in there,” said Tiffany Barker, dog owner.

To watch the exclusive story, head to the web exclusive section of yourerie.com.