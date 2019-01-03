The Department of Economic and Community Development 2018 Growth

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 proved to be a year of major investment in the City of Erie.

The Department of Economic and Community Development approved more than four-million dollars in loans to businesses, which is more than the city has ever done.

The department also applied for more than 40-million dollars in grants.

Mayor Joe Schember says having a shared vision played a significant role in Erie’s growth in 2018.

But, the department director says they’re just getting started.

"We're doing a tremendous amount of outreach directly to the business owners, wanting to get their feedback, telling us what we can do to try to make the business climate a little bit better for them in the city, but we really look at it as a first step. We want to build upon that and make sure that in 2019 there's even more activity, more development, more investment," said Chris Groner, the Community and Economic Development Director.

In an effort to promote family-sustaining jobs in Erie, two local companies involved in the business council shared career openings.

Team Hardinger Transpiration now has about 15 vacant positions.

Barry Global has eight openings.

