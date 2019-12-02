The Drop toy donation event held at Bourbon Barrel

It’s the largest toy drive of the year.

The Drop event brought in as many toys as possible, while also raffling off a 2010 Mini Cooper convertible.

People dropped off their toy donations and enjoyed live music, food, and drinks.

The entry fee, a donation valued at $10 or more. The event was held downtown at the Bourbon Barrel.

“I’m from Erie. We’re a locally, veteran owned company. Everybody from town wants to rally together and do something big. Toys for Tots is a big deal and we don’t want kids to feel left out on Christmas. We are trying to do something to benefit the area,” said Justin Fried, Marine.

All proceeds collected from this event will go to Toys for Tots.