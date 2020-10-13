The Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation School celebrates one year anniversary

The Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation School celebrated their one year anniversary on October 13th.

Here is more on the progress that the school has made in just that one year.

Bishop Dwayne Brock said that though classes are currently held virtually, he looks forward to students returning for in-person learning.

The school continues to challenge themselves academically.

The Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation has existed for the past couple of years. However today marks the one year anniversary of their school of academic distinction for fifth and sixth grade students.

“Academic success for marginalized young people of course we are part of the Erie School District and so our numbers are great. Kids are learning. They are becoming academically astute,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, CEO of Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

According to Brock, the school is committed to teaching students about African American heritage and culture in addition to their regular course work.

“It may not be for everybody, but those who need a disciplined environment who need an environment with smaller classrooms. This is the place because we have teachers that go above and beyond the call of duty,” said Brock.

Brock said that the Eagles Nest community will celebrate the school’s one year anniversary next month at the opening of the schools new auditorium.

“On November the 14th, which is a Saturday and it’s something where we can hold educational forums for families, we’ll be able to seat close to 300 people in the auditorium,” said Brock.

Although the Eagles Nest School of Academic Distinction students are participating in virtual learning, one student from their adult program that teams up with UPMC Hamot said that she is glad that she was given the opportunity to complete the four week program with in-person instruction.

“Whether we have degrees or not, if we’re just finishing school or if we’re just learning to further our education so we’re gonna go through the program here and go through Hamot with the help of Eagle’s Nest Program,” said Shadara Feliciano, Student at the Eagle’s Nest Program.