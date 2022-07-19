The Senate Game and Fisheries Committee held a public hearing on Tuesday in the Hirt Auditorium to discuss the environmental improvements in Lake Erie, as well as the economic impact that fishing has had on Erie.

We caught up with Harrisburg officials who were in attendance, as well as small businesses that rely on the lake for financial stability and reports.

Representatives from Harrisburg made the trip to Erie on Tuesday to see the progress that is being made in and around the shorefronts of Lake Erie.

During their stop, they spoke with Presque Isle State Park officials at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center about these changes.

“When I’m down in Harrisburg, I tell people it’s the Maui of Pennsylvania. That’s literally how I describe Erie to people that haven’t been here. I show them sunset photos and try to get them to come up and spend some time up here. It’s a beautiful part of Pennsylvania,” said Dan Laughlin, (R), State Senator, 49th District.

We spoke to several local businesses that rely on the environment in Erie for their own financial stability.

“The history of commercial fishing and sport fishing goes back over hundreds of years. So it has been a pivotal point in the Erie economy since this part of the world was developed. Our passenger base is mainly 90% on the other side of Interstate 80. So they bring money to Erie,” said Bob Zawadzk, Perch Pirate Captain.

Another bait and tackle shop owner stated that his business has come a long way since it began. He said that he’s been lucky to grow alongside the fishing economy.

“It took a lot of years to be where I’m at right now. It wasn’t something that happened overnight because when I opened there was a lot of competition from other shops, and some of those have closed. I kind of felt like we’ve grown alongside the economy of the fishing,” said Kirk Rudzinski, owner of East End Angler.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the amount of yearly anglers has increased since the start of the pandemic. This should only mean more economic prosperity for these local businesses.