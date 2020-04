The Erie County Coroners office is seeking relatives who know Thaddues Karwowski.

According to the coroners office, Karwowski was found dead of natural causes in his apartment at Friendship Towers at 12th and French Streets last Thursday. Karwowski was also 76 years old.

The coroners office is asking if anyone has any information concerning relatives. Please call the Erie County Coroners Office at 814-452-2011 if you have any information.