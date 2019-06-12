The Erie County Council discussed the Erie Art Museum Entrance

The Erie County Council met at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center to talk about a unique piece of property and unpaid taxes.

That is the Erie Art Museum’s entrance and the taxes still owed on it. County Council took a vote and decided to exonerate and forgive those overdue taxes. These taxes are from year 2009, 2010, 2011.

“We’re not going to penalize them for it,” said council member Andre Horton.

County Council made it clear that this decision would go through only if the City of Erie and the School District agree.