The Erie County Council meeting passed the 2020 budget and said farewell to 4 Council members

Erie County Council have overrode the veto of County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper for the 2020 budget. “I felt like it should be in a different line item,” said Dahlkemper.

“It’s a relief to have that behind us but we have a lot to do in 2020,” said Council Member Carl Anderson. After the meeting it was time to say goodbye to Kathy Fatica, Carol Loll, Kyle Foust, and Fiore Leone.

Leone found out that County Council chambers will now be named after him. “Well like I said I was stunned I didn’t know they were going to do that,” he said.

Council members also unveiled the plaque dedicated to Leone. Also passing at the meeting were the amendments for the LERTA of the Harborcreek Township and School district.

Council members also voiced their support for MLB in Erie County.