The Erie County Council talked about the yearly single audit at their finance meeting.
The auditors told County Council that somethings had changed with the GAT funding. GAT funding is a change in a way reporting of pensions are included in the audit rather than separately. “I would certainly applaud the administration and their staff for all the work they have done,” said member Carl Anderson.
Members of County Council said it didn’t materially change the County’s position in any way and that County Government is doing well.