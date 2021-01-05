The Erie County Redevelopment Authority Artist Entrepreneurial Fund is now open to creative startup applicants

A second round of funding to help local artists is now open.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority Artist Entrepreneurial Fund is open to creative startup applicants.

The purpose of this fund is to support opportunities that will benefit artists’ careers.

This funding can be used for the development of business skills, participation in programs to raise the level and quality of art, and participation in programs that will bring their art to market in order to aid in commercial success.

“I think this grant came at a really great time not just for me, but all the artists and creative people in Erie. I think that a lot of people especially in that community need all the support they can get right now. So being able to invest money into your business that you wouldn’t normally have the chance to get is a blessing at this point,” said Kristen Santiago, First Round Grant Recipient.

The fund provides grants of up to $5,000. A maximum amount of $25,000 will be awarded in total.

Applications for this grant will close on January 31st.