The Erie Historical Society held annual meeting to report growth

The Erie Historical Society has been dedicated to collecting and promoting Erie’s History. “We are building our new six thousand square foot exhibit building,” said Executive Director George Deutsch. The Society will add one more building as the exhibit building is completed.

People at the meeting showed their support. “I’m happy to be here it’s another milestone for the society,” said Chairman of Erie Insurance Tom Hagen. The 1858 Wood Morrison House was acquired by the society almost 2 years ago.

Right next door buildings that were built in the early 1870’s are being restored. These upgrades will enhance the block and make the property more attractive. A total of 8 local history awards were given at the meeting.