The Erie Maritime Museum to reopen after being closed for a year

The Maritime Museum in Erie is about to open after being closed for a year.

As COVID-19 restrictions are easing and things are slowly getting back to normal, the Maritime Museum is making a grand announcement for their reopening.

After the pandemic caused a long and unpredictable year, the Maritime Museum is ready to open at the end of the month.

“Thirteen months later it’s quite exciting and vital for us to get reopened and to get people back in here circulating learning about the Maritime Museum,” said James Hall, Sight Administrator for the Erie Maritime Museum.

The grand reopening will start on April 30th and will have COVID regulations in place.

“We will be operating on reduced occupancy from what we would normally have and this will carry over to the ship as well,” said Hall.

The main building is open for visitors, however the U.S. Niagara will need inspection done before taking sail.

“They are probably going to be in shipyard by May and early June. Then hopefully by July we will have some ships start to be open,” said Chris Cusson, Captain of the U.S. Brig Niagara.

With the grand opening of the Erie Maritime Museum, they are hoping a lot of people in the community will come.

“If we were able to cycle at least 200 people in here a day, I would be very happy about that,” said Hall.

After the grand reopening weekend, the museum will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next two months after April.

The site administrator also said that the museum will reevaluate if they want to go back to being open seven days a week for the rest of the summer.

The evaluation will start by the end of June.