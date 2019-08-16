The Erie region continues to give to those impacted by the fatal Daycare fire

The Erie region continues to give back to those impacted by the tragic fatal Daycare fire. Eastway Lanes is donating 50 percent of games bowled to victims and families.

“We just thought it would be a good way to contribute to families who lost their children,” said bowler Patty Maccabe.

The community showing unity during this tough time. Eastway lanes giving back all this week. “We are such a tight knit community and when one has pain we all have pain,” said owner of Eastway Lanes Nancy Warren.

Jimmy John’s is also joining the cause. On Monday 20 percent of sales from the 3 Jimmy John’s in Erie will be given to the victim’s families. Josh Bellotti is the area manager. He said as a parent it was difficult hearing about the fire. “It’s got to be tough,” said Belloti. A few companies have already called in to place big orders at the restaurant.

Eastway Lanes will continue their donation until Wednesday August 21st.