The Erie Runner’s club held their New Year’s Day 5 mile race at Presque Isle State Park

The Erie Runner’s club held their New Year’s Day 5 mile race starting at the Rotary Pavilion on Presque Isle State Park.

Hundreds of runners took part in the event. This is a popular race for the runners in our community and has now become an Erie tradition. Awards were presented to the top male and female runners and walkers.

“I feel that fitness should be a part of everybody’s life and why not do that on the first of the year,” said runner Angela Janosky.

The first 200 runners received a free hat from the runner’s club.