The Family Care Act, a bill that would help Pennsylvania workers take personal or family leave, is in the works

A Bill that would help Pennsylvania workers take personal or family leave is in the works.

Senator Dan Laughlin held a townhall meeting to discuss the Family Care Act to hear what concerns or questions people may have as the legislation is still in its early stages.

The Family Care Act is designed to help workers throughout the Commonwealth.

“I was like ‘man, I wish I would have had that,’ because I am a single mom. My son is 5 months old and his dad walked out about a week after he was born and my pregnancy wasn’t exactly easy. I was sick a lot, so I had to work part time,” said Marybeth Kmecik, Personal Car Attendant, Mission Empower.

Within the act, employees in the program would receive paid family and medical leave benefits to care for themselves or family members in the event of a serious health condition or to care for a new child. The final way to be in the program is through a military need or injury.

“A lot of people will see this bill as another hand out, another government program that is just an entitlement program, but it’s really not because you’re paying into it. I think people need to realize we should be caring about what’s greatest for the population,” said Michael Novitski, Disabilities Advocate.

Those who enroll in the program would pay 59 cents for every 100 dollars earned.

“We do have a little bit of push back and because it’s a payroll reduction, it’s a very small one, it’s a bout a cup of coffee a week for most people. I think in the grand scheme of things, I think it’s worthwhile and I’m supporting it,” said State Senator Dan Laughlin, 49th District.

The next step to help get this bill onto the senate floor would be to pass it through the Labor and Industry Committee.

For Self Care, a person can apply for up to 20 weeks a year. For Family Care, a person can apply for 12 weeks.

Regardless of what a person applies for, they would not be able to exceed 20 weeks in a single year.