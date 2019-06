The Fifth Call In Effort was held at the New Life Spirit Center to make the city a safer place.

The event welcomes those that have had problems with the law and offers them solutions. It’s a way to show people a different way of life. Local law enforcement and people who have been impacted by crime attended the event and told their stories. “It’s a way for the youth to have role models,” said coordinator Curtis Lofton.

The event has been held for three years.