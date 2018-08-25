The first ever Mutts at the movies at the Humane Society
The Erie Humane Society hosts it's first Mutts at the movies. The event was held for families and dogs and took place at The Humane Society's grounds.
After the sunset the ground was illuminated for the outdoor theater.
Attendees enjoyed a screening of "The Secret Life Of Pets" under the stars. All proceeds from the event will benefit The Humane Society's Shelter pets.
