The first Princess and Pirates Event takes place at children’s museum

Children had the opportunity to use their imagination Sunday morning whether that meant being a princess or a pirate.

The first Princess and Pirates Event was held on Sunday February 23rd over at the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

Princesses from the Erie Playhouse and Pirates from Scallywags Pirate Adventures joined in on all of the fun.

There were also a number of different activities for children. Along with multiple museum exhibits there was face painting, crafts and a candy bar.

“The kids can come in and we have pirates and princesses and different stations for the kids. We have Taradoodles who comes in and does face painting, and then we have crown making, and hair stations and we have sand art,” said Odyzza Centro, Supervisor of ExpERIEnce Childrens Museum.

The museum planned for around 100 people to show up to the event.