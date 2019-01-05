The First Robotics season highlights the importance of STEM

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

First Robotics which stands for inspiration and recognition of science and technology is a competitive robotics platform.

The first robotics season began with the kick off event that was held at Gannon University. Four local area teams from Erie, Millcreek, Fairview, and Harborcreek all came together to compete.

The event aims to inspire the youth to advance their knowledge and interest in STEM. "I'm very privileged to meet with young people especially Gannon promoting and hosting this event," said Professor Wookwon Lee.

More than one hundred local students took part in the program.