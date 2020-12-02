The first significant snow fall is underway across Northwestern Pennsylvania

The first significant snow fall is well underway across Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Some places saw upward of 16 inches of snow according to our very own Tom Atkins.

We went to Peach Street to gather more about these winter conditions.

Visability on Peach Street is fair right now, but if you’re planning on getting on I-90 or even on I-79 that’s where things change as roads are slick and slippery.

It’s even worse South of I-90 with some areas getting more than a foot of snow.

Cold, blustery snow is making it’s way across Northwestern Pennsylvania just in time for the first day of December.

“Yeah, okay I’ve had enough. It can go now. It can come back on Christmas Day,” said Cindy Reese, Saegertown Resident.

Still residents in Saegertown said a foot of snow is no surprise South of Erie, but residents are spending some of their night shoveling outside their business.

Other business owners said that they closed early because of the weather.

“We closed at seven tonight instead of eight because of the weather. It was busy earlier and then it died off. I want to get home,” said Rose Powell, Saegertown Resident.

Some residents said this type of snow is no surprise especially for December weather.

North of Saegertown, Edinboro residents are also seeing significant snowfall. More than a foot in some places.

Residents said that the snow is something to look forward to.

“Luckily we got to December 1st and not October 1st. So it is what it is. It’s been a crazy year,” said Brandon Bunger, Edinboro Resident.

If you’re planning on heading on the roadways tonight, it is important to take it slow and give yourself extra time.

If you don’t have to go on the roadways, it’s better to stay home.