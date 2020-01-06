The flu is bad enough, but getting a double dose is even worse

During the winter months, we hear quite a lot about the flu. If you have never experienced influenza first-hand, it can be easy to shrug off the warning signs.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the flu is a severe illness that needs to be taken seriously. Researchers say most people will get through a cold within a week, suffering only minor discomfort. The flu, on the other hand, can take you out of commission for much longer.

Key signs of the flu include fever, aches, chills, tiredness and sudden onset. If you become ill with the flu, you need to watch out for a ‘two-cycle’ illness– where you initially start to feel better but then become worse in the following days.

“The typical time course, from contracting true influenza, to where people will get a second pneumonia is often a several day span, where, you think, ‘I’m starting to get over this; I don’t ache so much, my temperature’s coming down, I’m starting to feel better,’- and then suddenly you start coughing more and the fever goes back up,” said Alan Taege, MD of the Cleveland Clinic.

If you get the flu, Dr. Taege said the best thing to is to stay home, get plenty of rest, drink fluid, and take over-the-counter medications such as taminophen and ibuprofen to relieve symptoms.

If you recognize symptoms early, you may be able to receive prescription anti-viral medications from you doctor, which can lessen the duration of the flu.