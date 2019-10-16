The future of transportation in Erie was discussed at City Hall

It’s a transportation plan for the city of Erie that is said to make the daily commute easier for all. Jeff Riegner is helping create the plan he says will benefit people for the better. “A lot of folks would like the option to be able to walk or bike where they need to go but there isn’t a safe way to do it,” he said.

Hoping to turn this from talk to action they are including local groups like EMTA, Mayor’s disability council, and City of Erie planning. “That can mean looking at areas where there are gaps in sidewalks, infrastructure, but also looking at potential for bike lanes and other facilities,” said Planning Director, city of Erie Kathy Wyrosdick.

Other elements will include a complete streets policy and a final report with a map of recommendations.