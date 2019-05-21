The Girard borough held a meeting about the trees in Waterworks Park

The Girard borough held a meeting to talk about the trees at the Waterworks Park in Girard that were marked in April for possible removal. The borough owns 200 acres of property in that area. Almost 180 acres are part of Waterworks Park. The conversation at the meeting was passionate.

A petition on change.org wants the borough to reassess the proposed removal of 412 trees. “The evening went well I think there will be a plan for the future,” said environmentalist Diane Esser.

Borough officials explained during the meeting that they just want to make the park a better place. Officials went on to say that they held the meeting to give the public a chance to voice their opinions and thoughts about the issue.

“We’d like to be a part of the process and have input,” said resident Issy Lawrie. No time table for what happens next. The borough is still in talks and said that different opinions will be considered.