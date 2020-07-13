The Girard Hotel set to be demolished by the end of the month

A Girard landmark, the Girard Hotel, is set to be demolished at the end of this month.

A Girard Borough manager says in November the building was professionally inspected by a civil engineer the news wasn’t good.

“The building inside was uninhabitable, and if you let a building like that go it just keeps getting worse. The holes in the roof will not sustain the weather,” said Rob Stubenbort, Girard Borough Manager.

Stubenbort adds the Girard Hotel will be demolished by July 31. He says the community’s reaction has been mixed.

“Through social media people have come down on both sides of the issue of course the Girard hotel is a historical building,” said Stubenbort.

One Girard resident is desperately pleading for the Girard Hotel to be preserved as a historical landmark.

“I don’t care that you can’t rent it. I don’t care about that. I don’t care that you can’t pay taxes on it because it’s a beautiful piece of history and we shouldn’t destroy our history like that; it makes me sad,” said Patty Puline, Girard resident.

Another Girard resident sharing stories about what the Girard Hotel was like about 40 years ago adding he met his wife there in 1979.

“They had the bands in the back room and I came to the door of the backroom and my wife and her friend were standing there and it was like love at first sight and we’ve been together ever since,” said Marty Rice, Girard resident.

Marty Rice adds since the Girard Hotel has sentimental value to him, he was hoping it would not be demolished.

“I hate to see them take it down but I realize it’s been empty a long time I was hoping somebody would do something with it,” said Marty Rice.

Earlier today, JET24/FOX66 reached out the owner of the property, and he declined to comment at this time.