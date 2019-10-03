The Great Minerva Statue is back at the Blasco Library after more than 50 years

The Great Minerva Statue is back.

The historical statue that vanished from the Erie Public Library in the 60’s is now back in Erie County’s possession.

The Minerva Statue was donated to the Erie County Library in 1899. She was a prominent feature in the library that attracted many people.

In the 1960’s, Minerva disappeared and no one knew where she was. More than 50 years later, Minerva is finally back in Erie County in the Blasco Library after a family decided to donate her.

Due to the wear and tear on the Minerva Statue, library officials are asking the community for donations to help restore her.