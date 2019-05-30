The Greater Erie Community Action Committee will no longer be the Head Start provider

The Greater Erie Community Action Committee will now longer be the head start provider for the area. Tammy Roche of the YMCA of Greater Erie says early childhood education programs provide resources to help build a strong community.

“Children need those foundation learning experiences to grow up to be contributing adults,” said Roche. “That starts as young as birth.”

The official word of losing the funding came last week. GECAC CEO Danny Jones says it felt like a kick in the head that will come with major changes.



“There is going to be some significant changes to the organization,” said Jones. “It’s about a third of the budget and about 43% of our staff. It will have a significant impact. We don’t know all the ramifications of that yet. ”

“Sometimes that means realignment,” said Roche. “Sometimes a new collaboration comes out of it. Sometimes it means that the services will simply be provided by another non-profit in the community.”



Staff working with the Head Start program will continue to work until June 30th.

We did reach out to the Office of Head Start, they are not commenting at this time.

