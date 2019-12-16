The group against an Erie County community college held a working meeting to educate the public

The group “Erie County Taxpayers Against Erie County Community College” held a working meeting Sunday afternoon to educate the public.

Their goal is to petition the Pennsylvania Board of Education to consider the negative fiscal impacts of a standalone community college in Erie County.

They are asking the board to remember people who are on fixed incomes, social security, disability, and families working hard to make ends meet.

“We already have the NPRC, so to me it seems like a political battle as a taxpayer. We have a community college, its already in operation and Empower Erie wants to duplicate services, which is going to raise taxes,” said Brent Davis, organizer.

Crowd funding for the legal expenses of challenging the community college effort in Harrisburg was also done.