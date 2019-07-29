The Hill District hosts third flea market of the season

Community members gathered across the Hill District for the third flea market of the season.

Over two dozen vendors and several musicians lined up throughout 23rd to 26th street offering a variety of art and woodwork for people to enjoy. The Hill District is also Erie’s only air flea market. Vendors are working on bringing a big city feel to Erie and grow the Hill District area. The flea market also offered clothing, food trucks and crafts including Luminary Distilling and Erie Ale Works.

“This is really going to allow the artistic and musical expression,” said Gisele Littrell, the owner of the Tipsy Bean. “We have so many artisans of Erie that don’t really have an outlet or a venue. So, this is a way to give them the opportunity.”

This flea market hopes to bring a new atmosphere to the Erie Community. If you want to attend the next flea market, it will be on August 24th so mark your calendars!