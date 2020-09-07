The history of Labor Day recognizing the achievements of the American workers

Labor Day means different things to different people.

For some people it may mean a day at the beach, for others it is a chance to enjoy a family cookout.

Labor Day however is one of ten nationally recognized holidays that was set aside to recognize the social and economic achievement of the American worker.

While Labor Day may be a day of relaxation, it was a time of economic anxiety for workers in the late 19th century.

“The immediate aftermath of what was a political mistake of enormous consequences what congress did for workers was pass Labor Day,” said Jeff Bloodworth, Professor of History at Gannon University.

Labor Day became a federal Holiday in 1894.