Erie has so far escaped the blistering heat felt in other parts of the country this year. That was not the case during the “Dust Bowl” days from July 8-14th, 1936. The combination of a strong upper ridge and extremely dry conditions led to 7 straight days of record heat for the area. It never hit 100 officially, though two days did get to 98 degrees. (Erie would finally hit 100 on June 26th, 1988). More than half of the record highs still stand today. (Thanks to Tom Atkins for gathering this information).