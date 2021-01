The housing market in the U.S. is having it’s best year in over a decade.

Sales of existing homes were at more than five million in 2020. That has been the best number since 2006, increasing 5.6% from the previous year.

In the last month of the year sales jumped to nearly seven million with more buyers expected to hit the market.

Home sales were helped by record low mortgage rates.

Currently, a 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 2.7%. The average price for a home now sits at just over $309,000.