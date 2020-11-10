The impact of jury pooling with more voter registration

With more voters registered than ever before, how will this impact jury pooling?

President Judge John Trucillia said that when voter registration goes up, the pool widens making it more diverse.

However, the pool is made up from several state departments.

Trucillia said that they have modernized the system by pulling from voter and driver registration, tax rolls and public assistance.

“I think it’s more representative of Erie County. In the long run more voter registration I think benefits the people of Erie County and the jury pools,” said President Judge John Trucillia, Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

Trucillia added that they hope to make the jury pool reflective of the Erie Community.