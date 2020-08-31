The importance of presidential candidates going full force with in-person visits

Presidential candidates are going full force with in-person visits as we near the November election.

The question remains, how important are the visits? Here is what one political analyst had to say.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden made a visit to Pittsburgh today. This brings up the question of just how important is a visit by the candidates?

According to political analyst Dr. Joe Morris, there’s a lot that comes with the visit.

Political campaigns have moved towards virtual events in our COVID-driven social media world.

One area political analysts said that Pennsylvania is a state that holds in-person visits to a higher standard.

“Having face to face contact with the candidate or at least a campaign worker still matters quite a bit. People here are use to old school politics where candidates or their representatives knock on doors,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analyst.

Morris further explained that the Biden campaign has focused more on social media rather than in-person interactions, when looking at the Trump campaign who has kept with the traditional door-to-door routine.

“I think it is very important because it lets people there know he or she are really trying to connect with you and hear your issue, your outlook on things,” said Gita Sharma from Gannon University.

According to Dr. Morris, this year is a different year because the battlefield is incredibly large.

“A number of states are involved and candidates are having to spread their resources thin across the board,” said Dr. Morris.

We spoke with several area voters who said that it is important for a candidate to make a visit in person, however it might not be the determining factor.

“There’s all kinds of different ways to hear their view points. I do think it’s important for them to try. Like they’re only one person. If they can’t get to your area, maybe if it’s that important to you, you should go to an area close by,” said Luke McGonigal from Mercyhurst University.

One college student said the in-person experiences help to define the leader.

“A leader can’t be a good leader without listening to it’s followers and people in the group. If you think as simple as a group project, the group leader/spokesperson they’re not going to know what they are doing if they aren’t listening to everybody,” said Gita Sharma from Gannon University.

Dr. Morris added that political ad buying is at an all time high when it comes to the amount and states ad’s are being purchased in.