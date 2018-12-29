The importance of recycling Trees after the holidays

Christmas was four days ago, but that leaves residents wondering what they can do now with the Christmas Trees they bought. The importance of recycling comes into play now that we have left over Christmas trees, gift and jewelry boxes.

It was the most wonderful time of the year and with that it brought out customers to Gerlach's Garden and Floral Center to buy Christmas Trees, but with Christmas now over how can we be good Samaritans and productively use those trees. The answer is Mulch. "Mulch they grind it up and you can put the mulch around your plants and it just gives it a nice look," said Adam Gerlach.

Going green is key. Remember to put the wrapping paper and greeting cards from the holidays into a recycling bin. Experts recommend cutting the tree into 4 FT sections before placing it for collection. "We'll leave it up for New Years eve and start un decorating New Years Day," said Lisa Angiolelli.

Be sure to remove all stands, tinsel, lights, ornaments before leaving your tree curbside.