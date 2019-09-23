The last full day of summer brought out people to Presque Isle State Park

September 22nd marks the last full day of summer. The high being a record tying 89 degrees.

Brittany & Devin Fox celebrated their wedding anniversary right where their romance began at Presque Isle State Park. “Our first date we came out here we weren’t officially together and he asked me to be his girlfriend,” said Brittany Fox.

It was a perfect day for beach goers to have a picnic with their families. “We enjoyed the day we got here around noon and leaving now,” said Millcreek resident Danielle Santini.

Her husband Charles Santini is ready for fall. “Fall is my favorite season so ready for the change and ready for some football,” said Santini.

The last day of summer will be on Monday September 23rd.