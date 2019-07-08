The latest on the future of North Park Row businesses

It appears that one of the restaurants displaced by the development plans for North Park Row may be moving out of town.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) will not renew leases with three restaurants in North Park Row. The owner of the Khao Thai restaurant have called North Park Row home for the past five years.

The owners will have to relocate prior to the lease coming to an end in October and efforts to find a new home in downtown Erie have not been successful.

“There’s nothing popping up that meets our needs,” said Douang Chay Phetsavanh, the co-owner of Khao Thai. “I believe that we have to get out of downtown.”

JET 24 Action News has not heard any plans being in place yet for the other two restaurants as all three businesses consider options.