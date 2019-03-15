The luck of the Irish will be felt through out Erie County for St. Patrick's Day

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The luck of the Irish will be felt all through out Erie County as people will rush to bars, pubs, and restaurants to start their Saint Patrick's Day celebrations. Sullivan's pub and eatery is the oldest bar in our town.

"Saint Patrick's day is such a neat holiday, it's the first real celebration of spring and people are in a really good mood, " said Owner Ron Filippi.

Each year they continue the tradition of Saint Patrick's Day by accommodating the public with drinks and food. Sullivan's started doing their decorations the first week of March. Due to the heavy traffic during the weekend, volunteers will be helping the staff with what they need.

At Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub on State Street 25 people will be on staff. "Kegs and Eggs, get your Guinness and eggs," said Owner Greg Brown. They look forward to welcoming guests on the most profitable weekend of the year.