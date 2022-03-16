Erie, PA (WJET) – After turning out pretty nice on Wednesday, it could be even better for St. Patrick’s Day, with very nice weather and much warmer air! However, cooler air will reside near the Lake Erie shoreline.

St. Patrick’s Day Weather

Anything can happen on St. Patrick’s Day in Erie. The record high temperature for Erie on Thursday is 74 degrees set back in 1945! The record will probably remain for Erie, but some areas south of I-90 may flirt with 70 degrees.

St. Pat’s Day History.

As previously mentioned, cooler air will once again reside near the Lake Erie shoreline. The lake temperature is in the low to mid thirties. The lake breeze will usher cooler air onshore through the afternoon.

Lake Erie Lake Breeze.

There will be some wet weather around for the parade on Saturday in downtown Erie. Cooler air will return, as Spring starts on Sunday. The Vernal Equinox is at 11:33AM Sunday.

