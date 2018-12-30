The New Year is a time where many like to start over and set some fresh goals

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

When the clock strikes midnight on Monday we will be heading into a New Year. The New Year is usually a time where many like to start over and set some fresh goals. Iron Oxygen has been seeing an increase in gym memberships now that 2018 is coming to a close.

"Setting realistic goals for you and what your body can handle and can do so that you can keep the weight off for a long period,"said General Manager Maria Bell.

They say a new year brings new energy, motivation, and determination. Sometimes we set resolutions but have to adjust because of life getting in the way.

"You always gain about ten pounds over the holidays and that what new year's is about trying to knock of all that holiday weight," said Keith Montigny.

Think positively about your goals and be realistic. Nothing in life comes easy and you have many chances of getting back on track. Finding those that have the same goals as you is helpful and so is staying away from bad influences that hold you back.