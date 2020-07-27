The November Presidential election is only 100 days away

There are now just 100 days to the November election. Many experts are predicting that there won’t be many solid predictions this year.

That’s because there are still many unknown issues to be answered in one of the most unusual election years in history.

These questions include topics such as the lingering impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the impact that it will have on the economy. Another question that lingers is who will Joe Biden choose as a running mate.

Like most of this year, this election is also expected to be one for the ages, giving President Trump a rare list of obstacles for an incumbent to overcome.

“This has been quite a storm for Donald Trump in the past few months. We have a pandemic, an economic downturn and now we have a fairly widespread social unrest going on around the country. These things make for a very difficult political landscape for any president that is seeking re-election,” said Dr. Joe Morris, PHD, Mercyhurst Political Analyst

No decision has been reached on how often President Trump and Biden will debate this upcoming fall, if at all.