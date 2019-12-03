The PA Game Commission continues investigation on viral Deer video

The aftermath of a viral video showing a Deer being kicked in the face & having it’s antlers ripped off is still getting reactions. Chad Brunst the information and education supervisor for the PA Game Commission said a bunch of law enforcement officers are still in the area where the incident took place.

Brunst added that one of the two individuals is a teenage adult and that it’s a type of case they don’t run into often. Currently 4 law enforcement officers are working on this investigation and should have more information by Wednesday.