The PA Game Commission continues investigation on viral Deer video

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The aftermath of a viral video showing a Deer being kicked in the face & having it’s antlers ripped off is still getting reactions. Chad Brunst the information and education supervisor for the PA Game Commission said a bunch of law enforcement officers are still in the area where the incident took place.

Brunst added that one of the two individuals is a teenage adult and that it’s a type of case they don’t run into often. Currently 4 law enforcement officers are working on this investigation and should have more information by Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar