The Pennsylvania State Board of Education expected to make the final vote on Erie County’s community college

The Pennsylvania State Board of Education is expected to make the final vote on Erie County’s community college in less than 24 hours.

We took a look at what those testifying have to say about the two day hearing.

Supporters have worked on this application since 2016 and now it meets the final chapter. Those behind this explaining that they are confident that this hearing will go in their favor.

Witnesses both for and against a stand alone community college in Erie County have taken the stand. The Pennsylvania State Board of Education must evaluate all statements to see if the county qualifies in three different areas.

“They have to determine that Erie has the size that it has the financial capability and that it has a need. A need has been established by all of our studies and the Department of Education and our community leaders that this is necessary to create a 21st century economy for Erie,” said Ron DiNicolia, Co-Founder of Empower Erie.

The proposal included a financing plan that doesn’t use tax dollars relying on gaming and revenue authority funds individual student tuition and through private philanthropic donations.

The lawyer for the competing Northwestern Pennsylvania Regional College is arguing that any plan could eventually cost tax payers money, especially if the casino would close or designated dollars allocated elsewhere.

It’s been more than three years since Erie County submitted for this, but it also marks the first community college application brought to the commonwealth in more than 25 years.

“Because we are stuck with it and I mean everyone, I mean Empower Erie, Erie County Government all the high education institutions here in Erie are all behind this. I believe since we all stuck with this I believe we are going to have a favorable vote and I believe we are going to have a community college in Erie County,” said Gary Lee, Director of Administration for the County of Erie.

The hearing is scheduled to pick back up tomorrow morning with cross examinations beginning at 9.