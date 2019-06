The supper at the People Summit turned the Bayfront Convention Center into a melting pot. “The main thing we want to accomplish long term is to eliminate racism,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

Speakers talked about having diversity, equity, and inclusion for everyone. “We are better together,” said Mike Outlaw. The Summit’s plans for the future will be discussed by a group of 12 people from different backgrounds.

Hundreds of people attended the event.