“The Pontiacs” artwork aims to honor the history of Erie

A new piece of artwork looks to honor Erie history.

When heading out to Pontiac Field at Bayview Park, you’ll now see a large piece of artwork called “The Pontiacs”

The field played host to the Negro League team members. This piece of art looks to bring attention to the history, along with the former players and the neighborhood.

“They want to make sure that children in particular understand that history. I mean, you have a piece like this, which is so monumental and beautiful, how could they miss it? It causes anybody to ask questions about who were these players, who was this team and why were they important to our community.” said Anna Frantz, Executive Director of Our West Bayfront.

This project was funded by a grant through the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority along with help from Great Lakes Insurance.